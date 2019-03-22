Logan Orr homers & a tosses perfect game for Jonesboro at Best of the West

MUNFORD, TN (KAIT) - A Razorback football signee had quite the Thursday on the diamond.
Logan Orr hit a two run bomb as Jonesboro beat St. Benedictine 4-0 in their first game in the Best of the West Tournament.
He would later dominate on the bump for a team ranked by MaxPreps as #22 in the nation. Orr faced 21 Munford batters and would retire every one of them in order. Logan tossed a perfect game for JHS in a 1-0 victory over the tourney hosts.
Jonesboro is off to a 9-0 start this season.
Copyright 2019 KAIT. All rights reserved.