Logan Orr homers & a tosses perfect game for Jonesboro at Best of the West
By Chris Hudgison | March 21, 2019 at 10:12 PM CDT - Updated March 21 at 10:12 PM

MUNFORD, TN (KAIT) - A Razorback football signee had quite the Thursday on the diamond.

Logan Orr hit a two run bomb as Jonesboro beat St. Benedictine 4-0 in their first game in the Best of the West Tournament.

He would later dominate on the bump for a team ranked by MaxPreps as #22 in the nation. Orr faced 21 Munford batters and would retire every one of them in order. Logan tossed a perfect game for JHS in a 1-0 victory over the tourney hosts.

Jonesboro is off to a 9-0 start this season.

