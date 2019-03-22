NFL Hall of Fame coach Tony Dungy to speak at Harding University

As head coach for the Colts, Dungy became the first African-American coach to lead his team to an NFL championship. In 13 seasons as the head coach of the Indianapolis Colts and Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Dungy amassed a 148-79 overall record and reached the postseason an unprecedented 10 straight times. He retired in 2009 after a 31-year NFL career and is currently an analyst and commentator for NBC Sports. In 2016, Dungy was selected to join the Pro Football Hall of Fame.