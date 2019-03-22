Police investigate domestic incident in Blytheville

March 22, 2019

BLYTHEVILLE, AR (KAIT) - Warrants have been issued for suspects in connection with a domestic incident Friday in Blytheville, according to Blytheville Police Chief Ross Thompson.

Thompson said police went to the 700-block of East Walnut Street March 22 after getting a call about a domestic incident.

No one was hurt. However, authorities are investigating a report that shots were fired.

No arrests have been made in connection with the case.

However, anyone with information can call Blytheville police at 870-763-4411.

