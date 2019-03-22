Searches by police uncovers drugs, cash, drug paraphernalia

JONESBORO, AR (KAIT) - It was a busy Thursday for the JPD Street Crimes Unit as officers found drugs, money and drug paraphernalia in several searches, according to a post on the department’s Facebook page.
The post noted that K9 Unit Patrolman Austin Morgan did a traffic stop March 21 and noticed the smell of marijuana in the vehicle.
“He performed a vehicle search, found and seized 11.5 ounces of marijuana, 18.5 grams of cocaine, a scale and drug paraphernalia, and $1,500 in drug money,” Jonesboro police said.
The unit also had two other busts Thursday.
“One was from an anonymous social media tip and one was a routine probation search. The first bust resulted in 7.5 grams meth, 10.5 Xanax bars, and drug paraphernalia. The second bust seized 3 grams meth, 2 grams marijuana. .40-cal. handgun, scale and drug paraphernalia and Xanax pills,” police said.
