Searches by police uncovers drugs, cash, drug paraphernalia
The Jonesboro Police Department Street Crimes Unit discovered drugs and weapons during searches Thursday, according to a Facebook post.
By Region 8 Newsdesk | March 21, 2019 at 8:57 PM CDT - Updated March 21 at 8:57 PM

JONESBORO, AR (KAIT) - It was a busy Thursday for the JPD Street Crimes Unit as officers found drugs, money and drug paraphernalia in several searches, according to a post on the department’s Facebook page.

The post noted that K9 Unit Patrolman Austin Morgan did a traffic stop March 21 and noticed the smell of marijuana in the vehicle.

“He performed a vehicle search, found and seized 11.5 ounces of marijuana, 18.5 grams of cocaine, a scale and drug paraphernalia, and $1,500 in drug money,” Jonesboro police said.

The unit also had two other busts Thursday.

“One was from an anonymous social media tip and one was a routine probation search. The first bust resulted in 7.5 grams meth, 10.5 Xanax bars, and drug paraphernalia. The second bust seized 3 grams meth, 2 grams marijuana. .40-cal. handgun, scale and drug paraphernalia and Xanax pills,” police said.

