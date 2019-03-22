Suspect injured in officer-involved shooting

SHARP COUNTY, AR (KAIT) -A man was air-lifted to a hospital after an officer-involved shooting early Friday morning in Sharp County.
Sheriff Mark Counts tells Region 8 News the shooting happened in Cherokee Village near the Sharp County Regional Airport.
Officers were in pursuit of an unidentified suspect who they say rammed his vehicle into the Red Mule Food Mart & Station off U.S. Highway 62.
Sheriff Counts said that the officer involved was not injured. Arkansas State Police are now investigating.
He did not release the names of the suspect or officer involved.
We will continue to follow this story and bring you any new information we find.
Copyright 2019 KAIT. All rights reserved.