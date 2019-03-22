Video shows man violently beating woman for blocking his car in parking lot

DALLAS (KTVT/CNN) – Video has emerged of a shocking assault in Dallas committed last week, as a bartender beat a woman for blocking him in a parking lot.
Dallas police say it started with an exchange of words between a man, 30-year-old Austin Shuffield, and a 24-year-old woman. Her car was reportedly blocking the exit behind a barbershop and bar where Shuffield works serving drinks.
The Dallas Morning News reported the victim told police she had stopped her car after she realized she was driving the wrong way down a street. In the video, Shuffield can be seen confronting her with a gun in his hand.
When the victim pulled out her phone to call 911, Sheffield slapped it out of her hand, and she hit him.
At that point Shuffield delivered as many as five violent punches and uppercuts to the woman, while witnesses recording the video gasped in disbelief.
“It’s horrific, what happened in the video itself,” said the owner of the barbershop bar.
He said it was shocking to see such violent behavior from what he called a “very good employee.”
On Facebook, the barbershop said it does not stand behind the actions that took place and “hope that the full weight of the law comes down on this incident.”
According to the Morning News, Shuffield has been charged in the assault. He has also been fired by the barbershop.
The condition of the victim is unknown.
