Arkansas State women’s golf 3rd at Anuenue Spring Break Classic after 2 rounds

March 22, 2019 at 10:04 PM CDT - Updated March 22 at 10:05 PM

Press Release from Arkansas State Athletics

The Arkansas State women’s golf team shot a second-round 305 Friday at the Anuenue Spring Break Classic, where it stands third among eight teams with a combined 613.

The Red Wolves began play Thursday by shooting a 308 at the Waikoloa Resorts Kings’ Course before cutting three strokes off that total today. A-State is only one stroke behind second-place Utah Valley, while Oklahoma State is leading the tournament with a 600.

Through two rounds, A-State has four players among the top 25 individuals. Maria Jose Atristain Vega leads the Red Wolves in a tie for eighth place with a combined 153 (76-77).

Aracelly Jimenez Rios is tied for 10th place with a 154 (78-76), Olivia Schmidt tied for 17th with a 157 (80-77), Grayson Gladden tied for 22nd with a 159 (84-75) and Beth Ann Compton tied for 31st with a 161 (74-87).

The tournament’s third-and-final round will be played Saturday.

ARKANSAS STATE RESULTS

Place, Name (RD 1-RD 2—Total)

3, Arkansas State (308-305—613)

T8, Maria Jose Atristain Vega (76-77—153)

T10, Aracelly Jimenez Rios (78-76—154)

T17, Olivia Schmidt (80-77—157)

T22, Grayson Gladden (84-75—159)

T31, Beth Ann Compton (74-87—161)

