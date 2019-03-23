Arkansas State women’s golf 3rd at Anuenue Spring Break Classic after 2 rounds

Press Release from Arkansas State Athletics
The Arkansas State women’s golf team shot a second-round 305 Friday at the Anuenue Spring Break Classic, where it stands third among eight teams with a combined 613.
The Red Wolves began play Thursday by shooting a 308 at the Waikoloa Resorts Kings’ Course before cutting three strokes off that total today. A-State is only one stroke behind second-place Utah Valley, while Oklahoma State is leading the tournament with a 600.
Through two rounds, A-State has four players among the top 25 individuals. Maria Jose Atristain Vega leads the Red Wolves in a tie for eighth place with a combined 153 (76-77).
Aracelly Jimenez Rios is tied for 10th place with a 154 (78-76), Olivia Schmidt tied for 17th with a 157 (80-77), Grayson Gladden tied for 22nd with a 159 (84-75) and Beth Ann Compton tied for 31st with a 161 (74-87).
The tournament’s third-and-final round will be played Saturday.
