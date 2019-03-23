Bama blanks Hogs 10-0 in Saturday contest

Razorback Quotables“We spotted them a three-run lead in the second inning and we missed some pitches. We hit a couple of balls hard and had a few line outs with runners on first and third, but we had that bad hop play at third at the end of the second inning when we had only given up one run. There wasn’t much he could have done about it. We just got off to a bad start on the mound. Our starting pitcher was behind, he didn’t have his breaking ball today and wasn’t spotting his fastball. They (Alabama) were hitting a lot of balls hard. They kind of took it to us, offensively.” – Dave Van Horn on Saturday’s loss to Alabama