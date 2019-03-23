Fundraiser held for memorial garden at Westside

JONESBORO, AR (KAIT) - The seventh annual Westside Memorial Garden Ride helps to keep the grounds in good condition.
Money is raised at the motorcycle ride fundraiser each year to keep maintenance on the garden from impacting the school’s budgets.
Benefit organizer Chris “Topher” Scott said the fundraiser also means a lot to him.
“It means a lot to me and my wife because we were both here when the shooting happened,” Scott said.
The outside space is used by students on a daily basis.
“The students use this area also,” Scott said. “The area out here is also an outdoor classroom. It gives the teachers a place to bring the students out in an outside environment.”
The money has funded many improvements over time.
New tables and benches have been placed and a concrete deck has been built.
The fundraiser ended at 12:41 p.m. Saturday, with a moment of silence for the first 9-11 call on March 24, 1998.
A short prayer followed, along with a bike blessing.
Riders then rode around the school district.
“We stay as a group because we want to stay together and show the community our support throughout the area,” Scott said.
Leading up to today’s fundraiser, the organizers have raised over $40,000 to benefit the Westside Memorial Garden.
