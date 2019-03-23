Jonesboro police investigate vehicle break-ins

JONESBORO, AR (KAIT) - Authorities are asking the help of the public in trying to find the suspects involved in a series of vehicle break-ins in the city of Jonesboro.
According to a post on the Jonesboro Police Department Facebook page, the break-ins happened in the Wildwood Point/Prospect Trail area of town. Jonesboro police believe two suspects are involved in the break-ins.
Anyone with information on the break-ins can call the Jonesboro Police Department Desk Sergeant at 870-935-5562.
Copyright 2019 KAIT. All rights reserved.