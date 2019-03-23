Jonesboro police investigate vehicle break-ins

Jonesboro Police Department
By Region 8 Newsdesk | March 23, 2019 at 11:08 AM CDT - Updated March 23 at 11:08 AM

JONESBORO, AR (KAIT) - Authorities are asking the help of the public in trying to find the suspects involved in a series of vehicle break-ins in the city of Jonesboro.

According to a post on the Jonesboro Police Department Facebook page, the break-ins happened in the Wildwood Point/Prospect Trail area of town. Jonesboro police believe two suspects are involved in the break-ins.

We are asking for assistance in the identification of the suspects in the following 3 videos. They have been involved in a series of vehicle break-ins in the Wildwood Point/Prospect Trail area. If you know these two suspects or have any information about these cases, send us a message or call the Desk Sergeant at 935-5562. Ref# 2306

Posted by Jonesboro Police Department on Friday, March 22, 2019

Anyone with information on the break-ins can call the Jonesboro Police Department Desk Sergeant at 870-935-5562.

