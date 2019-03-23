MacDonald has 3 RBI, Arkansas State baseball starts 4-0 in Sun Belt play

Zach Jackson pitched 6.1 scoreless innings for the Red Wolves only allowing six hits, three walks and punching out three. Payton Lannon and Zech Jarrard pitched a combined 2.2 in relief of Jackson striking out two each. Jackson worked out of jams in the second and third innings which included double plays to end each inning. In the third inning, South Alabama loaded the bases with one out but Jackson fielded a one-hopper to start an inning-ended 1-2-3 double play.