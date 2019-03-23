MacDonald has 3 RBI, Arkansas State baseball starts 4-0 in Sun Belt play

Press Release from Arkansas State Athletics
The Arkansas State baseball team earned a shutout victory (6-0) over South Alabama Friday evening at Tomlinson Stadium.
With the win, the Red Wolves improved to 15-7 overall and 4-0 in the Sun Belt Conference while South Alabama fell to 11-9 overall and 2-2 in the league.
Zach Jackson pitched 6.1 scoreless innings for the Red Wolves only allowing six hits, three walks and punching out three. Payton Lannon and Zech Jarrard pitched a combined 2.2 in relief of Jackson striking out two each. Jackson worked out of jams in the second and third innings which included double plays to end each inning. In the third inning, South Alabama loaded the bases with one out but Jackson fielded a one-hopper to start an inning-ended 1-2-3 double play.
The Red Wolves rallied in the fifth inning, scoring three-runs, when Kyle MacDonald singled to right field to bring Drew Tipton across. Sky-Lar Culver reached on an error then advanced to second on an error which scored Alex Howard.
MacDonald finished the night two-for-four with three RBIs and a run, while Eli Davis finished two-for-three with two runs. The Scarlet and Black tacked on a quick run in the first inning, on RBI ground out by MacDonald that plated Davis. Alex Howard pushed the A-State advantage 2-0, in the third inning, on an RBI sacrifice fly to center field scoring Drew Tipton. Howard went one-for-two with one RBI, he now has 19 RBIs on the season.
A-State will return to action Saturday, March 22 when it continues its three-game series against South Alabama, the first pitch is set for 4 p.m. at Tomlinson Stadium. The series will conclude Sunday at 1 p.m.
