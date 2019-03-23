Reality show announces Searcy businesses to be featured

SEARCY, AR (KAIT) - There was a big reveal in Searcy Friday night.
At the Beats and Eats event in downtown Searcy, the community found out what businesses will be featured in “Small Business Revolution-Main Street."
The businesses selected are Savor and Sip, Zion Climbing Center, noomaLIFE, Whilma’s Filipino Restaurant, El Mercado, and Organic Woodwork.
Last month, Searcy was announced as the winner out of 12,000 towns to be featured in the show.
It resulted in $500,000 for renovations.
The kickoff announcement event Friday night featured celebrity hosts Amanda Brinkman and Ty Pennington.
“We’re a small community, so I think any revitalization that we can get will be awesome," said Tessa Floyd with Searcy Junior Auxiliary. "I think this will be great for the small businesses in our community.”
“Small Business Revolution” will be featured on Hulu.
