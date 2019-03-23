Report: Casino gaming set to expand at Southland and Oaklawn

HOT SPRINGS, AR (KAIT/KARK) - A plan to offer live gaming, like blackjack, at Southland Park Gaming and Racing and Oaklawn Racing and Gaming is set to happen as early as April 1, according to a report from Little Rock television station KARK.
The television station reported Saturday that licenses to allow casino gaming at both places came after the Arkansas Racing Commission gave its approval at a meeting in Hot Springs.
In addition to blackjack with live dealers, both Southland and Oaklawn plan to have sport wagering and other casino gaming within the next several months.
“An attorney for the state racing commission has been cleared to begin drafting the licenses, and the Arkansas Department of Finance and Administration says they will be delivered by April 1,” KARK reported. “Sports book plans still need to be submitted to the commission before those facilities can move forward with that offering.”
A legal draft process for the applications in Jefferson and Pope counties was also approved at the meeting. The applications for Jefferson and Pope counties will be received by the commission in May, with public notice being published April 1, according to KARK.
Copyright 2019 KAIT/KARK. All rights reserved.