Sills has career day, but Hogs fall in NIT

In November, Arkansas won 73-72 in Bud Walton Arena on a Mason Jones free throw with 2.5 seconds left. On Saturday, the Hoosiers claimed a 63-60 victory in the second round of the National Invitation Tournament at Assembly Hall. The Razorbacks, seeded fifth in the NIT, end the 2018-19 season with an 18-16 record while #1 seed Indiana improves to 19-15.