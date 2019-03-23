Strong to Severe Storms Possible Sunday

Another nice day today for most of us with temperatures again near 70. A few light rain showers have been moving through this morning and afternoon but aren’t resulting in much. More rain arrives tonight at around midnight for our western counties and slowly moving east overnight. We could see a few morning thunderstorms move through but those aren’t expected to be severe. At most, small hail will be possible. After the morning storms, we’ll see a break and skies could clear. leading to highs in the upper 60s again. This will help add to the instability and could lead to severe weather through the late afternoon and evening. Storms will start to develop along a cold front during the afternoon and enter Region 8 from the west at around 4-5 PM. Not everyone will see storms or rain as the line will be broken and made up of individual storms. These storms will be capable of producing large hail and strong, damaging winds. The threat for tornadoes is very low but does exist. Storms should weaken as they move east but we’ll still have to watch for a low threat of severe weather. Storms should be gone by 11 PM.