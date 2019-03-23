Williams Baptist softball splits doubleheader with #22 Freed-Hardeman

Press Release from Williams Baptist University Athletics
WALNUT RIDGE, AR (KAIT) - The Williams Baptist University softball team scored four runs in its final at-bat of game two, securing a 7-6 victory over the 22nd ranked Freed-Hardeman University Lady Lions on Saturday. The win came after a 2-1 loss in game one. The American Midwest Conference doubleheader was played at the WBU Softball Field in Walnut Ridge, Ark.
Game Two Victory:
WBU and FHU were tied at three as the teams went to the bottom of the sixth. Williams scored four runs on four hits and one error in the inning, taking a 7-3 lead. After some late drama in the seventh, the Lady Eagles held on for a 7-6 victory.
All four WBU runs in the sixth were scored with two outs. The big hit came from Kaydra Cole, who came to-bat with the bases loaded. Cole smacked a double to the right field fence, allowing Hannah Crafton, Tori Johnson and Maggie Crossno to score. Cole scored on the next at-bat on a single by Ashley Lyons.
The Lady Lions made it interesting in the seventh with back-to-back-to-back solo home runs, cutting the lead to 7-6. Laura Helmich, however, came in and shut down FHU, securing the win.
Catherine Totty earned the win from the circle, throwing 6.1 innings allowing five runs. Laura Helmich came in and was credited with the save. She did not allow a hit, while recording two outs.
Cole finished 2-for-4 with three runs driven in and one scored, while Tori Johnson drove in two runs in three at-bats. Meanwhile, Maggie Crossno scored two runs on a 2-for-3 performance from the dish.
Game One:
The Lady Eagles allowed one run in the sixth and another in the seventh as the Lady Lions came from behind to win 2-1 in game one.
Tori Johnson drove in Mikayla Adams in the bottom of the third to give WBU an early 1-0 lead. That, however was the only run of the games for the Lady Eagles.
Williams amassed seven hits, including two for extra-bases. Adams had a triple and Jaye Chalk hit a double for the two extra-base hits.
Laura Helmich threw a complete game, allowing six hits and two runs.
Up Next:
WBU’s record is now 10-12 overall and 5-3 in the AMC. Next up, they host Central Baptist College on Tuesday, March 26. The doubleheader will begin at 2 p.m.
