Alberius throws complete game as Red Wolves pick up series win over South Alabama

Press Release from Arkansas State Athletics
JONESBORO, Ark. (3/24/19)– The Arkansas State baseball team earned its sixth series win of the season topping South Alabama 8-1, Sunday afternoon at Tomlinson stadium.
With the win, A-State improved to 16-8 overall and 5-1 in the Sun Belt Conference while South Alabama fell to 12-10 overall and 3-3 in the league.
Nate Alberius tossed the first complete of the year for the Red Wolves. The senior gave up just one run on five hits while striking seven and walking none. The complete game marks the third of Alberius’ career.
The Red Wolves bust the game in the fourth inning, securing a six spot, when Jacob Jablonski slashed a single to centerfield to bring Justin Felix across. Drew Tipton reached on a hit by pitch, with the bases loaded, which pushed Will Huber across.
Eli Davis extended the Red Wolves advantage when he sliced a singled to left and advanced to second on the throw, Tyler Duncan and Jacob Jablonski both scored runs on the play. Alex Howard added insurance to the A-State advantaged when he hit a sacrifice fly to center field to score Tipton.
Davis finished an impressive three-for-four with three runs and three RBIs, while MacDonald finished three-for-four with three RBIs and a triple.
South Alabama scored its only run in the third inning when Santi Montiel launched a two-out homer to leftfield.
The Red Wolves will return to action Tuesday, March 26, when they travel to South East Missouri State. The first pitch is set for 6:30 p.m. at Capaha Field in Cape Girardeau, Mo.
For the latest on A-State baseball follow the team by logging onto the Arkansas State Baseball Facebook page or by following the team on Twitter (@AStateBaseball) and Instagram (arkansasstatebaseball).