Arkansas State baseball snaps four-game win streak with loss to South Alabama

Press Release from Arkansas State Athletics
JONESBORO, Ark. (3/23/19) – The Arkansas State baseball fell to South Alabama 11-6, Saturday evening at Tomlinson Stadium.
With the loss, the Red Wolves dropped to 15-8 overall and 4-1 in the Sun Belt Conference, while South Alabama moved to 12-9 overall and 3-2 in the league.
The Red Wolves pulled within 11-4, when Jacob Jablonski doubled down the left field line and Karsen Reid hit an RBI sacrifice fly to left field to bring Jablonski home. Jablonski finished the night one-for-three with two RBIs and a double.
South Alabama rallied in the third inning, when Wells Davis singled to left field, advancing Ethan Wilson to second and scoring Brandon Auerbach. Felix Aberoutte pushed the Jaguar advantage 4-1, when he sliced an RBI single the left field bringing Wells across.
The Jaguars bust the game open in the fifth inning, on an opposite field grand slam by Michael Sandle to extend its lead 8-2. Sandle finished the game two-for-five with six RBIs, while Shell finished three-for-five with an RBI and a double.
The Visitors tacked on a three spot in the seventh inning, when Sandle launched a two-run homerun to leftfield, the Bennett Shell doubled down the right field line to score Auerbach.
A-State will return to action Sunday, March 24 when it host South Alabama in the series finale. The first pitch is set for 1 p.m. from Tomlinson Stadium.
For the latest on A-State baseball follow the team by logging onto the Arkansas State Baseball Facebook page or by following the team on Twitter (@AStateBaseball) and Instagram (arkansasstatebaseball).