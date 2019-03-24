Arkansas State Track & Field women set program record in 4x100 at Al Schmidt Bulldog Relays

Press Release from Arkansas State Athletics
STARKVILLE, Miss. (3/23/19) – A school record performance in the women’s 4x100 meter relay highlighted the first outdoor meet for Arkansas State track and field at the Al Schmidt Bulldog Relays hosted by Mississippi State.
Jonae Cook, Caitland Smith, Kerra Williams and Osereme Erewele carried the baton to a time of 45.30 seconds to establish the school record in the 4x100-meter relay. The time beats out the previous record of 45.83 seconds set back in 2015. The men’s 4x100m relay squad finished in 40.41 seconds, tied for the eighth-fastest in program history.
Emma Nwofor took first place in the 100-meter hurdles and turned in a top-10 time nationally. Nwofor finished in 13.55 seconds for the eighth-fastest time nationally to date and the third-fastest time in program history. Nwofor also moved into the top-10 program ranks in the javelin throw with a mark of 37.82m (124-1), the ninth-best throw in program history. Camryn Newton-Smith placed fifth in the javelin with the seventh-best throw in program history at 41.07m (134-9).
Michael Carr took home top honors in the men’s pole vault with a lead of 5.43m/17’9.75, which ranks 10th best in program history.
A-State had three men finish among the top six in the discus throw. Eron Carter posted the ninth-best throw in program history at 52.75m (173-1) to place second while Eric Williams (49.07m/161-0) and LeeRoi Johnson (47.79m/156-9) placed fourth and sixth, respectively. Four women were inside the top-10 in the discus throw with Babbette Vandeput leading those with a fourth place finish at 46.16m (151-5). Hannah Higgins (6th – 43.83m/143-9), Grace Flowers (7th – 42.57m/139-8) and Evangelynn Harris (9th – 40.70m/133-6) rounded out those top 10 performances.
Sammy Brainard and Sophie Leathers finished in the top three for the women in the 3,000-meter steeplechase. Brainard logged a time of 11:25.79 for second while Leathers was third at 11:54.58. Bennett Pascoe added a top-five finish for the men clocking a time of 9:20.80 in the 3,000-meter steeplechase.
Sydney Lane took third place in high jump with a clearance of 1.70m (5-7). Sarah Michael was fourth in pole vault clearing 3.65m (11-11.75) and Nada Buntic was fifth at 3.50m (11-5.75).
A-State will split up next weekend for the Texas Relays (March 27-30) and Ole Miss Invitational (March 29-30).
Al Schmidt Bulldog Relays Mike Sanders Track Complex | Starkville, Miss.
Men 100m Dash: 12. Courtney Thomas – 10.75, 35. D’Kari Smith – 11.10, 42. Coleton Clifft – 11.31 200m Dash: 28. D’Kari Smith – 22.02, 53. K’Den Fortune-Johnson-23.00 400m Dash: None 800m Run: None 1500m Run: 16. Jallah Galimah – 4:03.40, 25. Owen Habeger – 4:04.79 5000m Run: None 110m Hurdles: None 400m Hurdles: 15. Darrian Lockett – 54.96, 18. Daidren Davis – 56.00, 26. Ke’Von Holder – 57.15, 32. Amari James – 58.07, 3000m Steeplechase: 4. Bennett Pascoe – 9:20.80, 11. Ethan Mychajlonka – 10:00.95 4x100m Relay: Arkansas State ‘A’ – 40.41 (ranks tied for 8th fastest in program history) 4x200m Relay: None 4x400m Relay: 9. Arkansas State ‘A’ – 3:15.80; 19. Arkansas State ‘B’ 3:29.38 4x800m Relay: None High Jump: None Pole Vault: 1. Michael Carr – 5.43m/17’9.75(ranks 10th in program history); 3. Matthew Keown – 4.75m/15’7; 8. Hayden Hampton – 4.30m – 14’1.25 Long Jump: 13. Frank Massey – 6.95m/22’9.75. Triple Jump: None Shot Put: 4. Jermaine Anderson – 16.19m/53/1.50; 12. Eric Williams – 14.50m/47’7; 13. Leeroi Johnson – 14.16m/46’5.50 Discus Throw: 2. Eron Carter – 52.75m/173-1 (ranks 9th in program history), 4. Eric Williams – 49.07m/161-0, 6. LeeRoi Johnson – 47.79m/156-9, 16. Jermaine Anderson – 43.68m/143-4, 18. Hayden Hampton – 43.00m/141-1 Hammer Throw: None Javelin Throw: 16. Hayden Hampton – 50.33m/165-1
Women 100m Dash: 33. Mikayla Jordan – 12.59, 36. Johnaya Givens – 12.68 200m Dash: 38. Mikayla Jordan – 26.03, 47. Johnaya Givens – 26.40, 61. Allie Hensley – 27.47 400m Dash: None 800m Run: None 1500m Run: None 5000m Run: None 100m Hurdles: 1. Emma Nwofor – 13.55 (ranks 3rd in program history), 11. Camryn Newton-Smith – 14.54, 46. Kerra Williams – 16.82 400m Hurdles: 20. Imani Udoumana – 1:08.31 3000m Steeplechase: 2. Sammy Brainard – 11:25.79, 3. Sophie Leathers – 11:54.58 4x100m Relay: 1. Arkansas State 'A' – 45.30 4x200m Relay: None 4x400m Relay: None 4x800m Relay: None High Jump: 3. Sydney Lane – 1.70m/5-7, 10. Camryn Newton-Smith – 1.65m/5-5, 11. Nada Buntic – 1.60m/5-3, 16. Allie Hensley – 1.60m/5-3, 19. Megan Knowling – 1.55m/5-1 Pole Vault: 4. Sarah Michael – 3.65m/11-11.75, 5. Nada Buntic – 3.50m/11-5.75 Long Jump: None Triple Jump: None Shot Put: None Discus Throw: 4. Babbette Vandeput – 46.16m/151-5, 6. Hannah Higgins – 43.83m/143-9, 7. Grace Flowers – 42.57m/139-8, 9. Evangelynn Harris – 40.70m/133-6 Hammer Throw: 12. Hannah Higgins – 46.78m/153-5 Javelin Throw: 5. Camryn Newton-Smith – 41.07m/134-9 (ranks 7th in program history), 10. Emma Nwofor – 37.82m/124-1 (ranks 9th in program history)