Arkansas State Track & Field women set program record in 4x100 at Al Schmidt Bulldog Relays

Emma Nwofor took first place in the 100-meter hurdles and turned in a top-10 time nationally. Nwofor finished in 13.55 seconds for the eighth-fastest time nationally to date and the third-fastest time in program history. Nwofor also moved into the top-10 program ranks in the javelin throw with a mark of 37.82m (124-1), the ninth-best throw in program history. Camryn Newton-Smith placed fifth in the javelin with the seventh-best throw in program history at 41.07m (134-9).