Arkansas women blowout UAB to advance in NIT

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. – Five players in double figures paced the University of Arkansas women’s basketball team to a dominating 100-52 win over UAB in the second round of the Women’s National Invitational Tournament in Bud Walton Arena Sunday.
The win pits Arkansas (22-14) against former Southwest Conference rival TCU (22-10) Thursday in Bud Walton Arena. Tip is scheduled for 7 p.m. Tickets are on sale now online here.
The Razorbacks made a school record 15 3-pointers, shooting 15-for-30 and 37-for-72 (51.7%) overall from the floor for the game. Arkansas jumped out to a 26-10 lead after the first quarter and never looked back, leading by 52-22 at the break. The home team put up 31 points in the third quarter and pushed their lead to 50 points in the second half.
Every Razorback who saw the floor scored with five reaching double digits, including Alexis Tolefree who paced the Razorbacks with 17 points and a career-high eight rebounds. Chelsea Dungee added 13, Malica Monk scored 15 and Bailey Zimmerman and Jailyn Mason had 11 points each.
Notes•Arkansas Starters: Alexis Tolefree, Malica Monk, Kiara Williams, Jailyn Mason, Chelsea Dungee•Arkansas’ 22 wins is the 20th 20+ win season and the first since 2011-12.•Jailyn Mason has scored in double figures in 6-of-last-9 games.•Arkansas held UAB to 10 points in the first quarter. It is the third time this season Razorback opponents have been held to 10 or fewer points in the opening frame.•Alexis Tolefree had eight rebounds for a career-high.•Arkansas led 52-22 at the half. The 30-point advantage is the best of the season.•Arkansas had a school-record 15 made 3-point field goals. It is the 12th game of the year in double figures from distance.•Arkansas played 12 players and everyone scored in the game.•Post players Kiara Williams (8 pts, 7 reb) and Taylah Thomas (3 pts, 6 reb) played 30 minutes helping Arkansas score 36 points in the paint and win the rebounding battle, 52-37, over UAB.
Copyright 2019 KAIT. All rights reserved.