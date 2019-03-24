Arkansas women blowout UAB to advance in NIT

Notes•Arkansas Starters: Alexis Tolefree, Malica Monk, Kiara Williams, Jailyn Mason, Chelsea Dungee•Arkansas’ 22 wins is the 20th 20+ win season and the first since 2011-12.•Jailyn Mason has scored in double figures in 6-of-last-9 games.•Arkansas held UAB to 10 points in the first quarter. It is the third time this season Razorback opponents have been held to 10 or fewer points in the opening frame.•Alexis Tolefree had eight rebounds for a career-high.•Arkansas led 52-22 at the half. The 30-point advantage is the best of the season.•Arkansas had a school-record 15 made 3-point field goals. It is the 12th game of the year in double figures from distance.•Arkansas played 12 players and everyone scored in the game.•Post players Kiara Williams (8 pts, 7 reb) and Taylah Thomas (3 pts, 6 reb) played 30 minutes helping Arkansas score 36 points in the paint and win the rebounding battle, 52-37, over UAB.