Auto show to benefit local children

JONESBORO, AR (KAIT) - The 30th annual Jonesboro Auto Show benefits children in local communities with sight and hearing issues.
The cars and trucks on display helped to bring in crowds from all over the area.
At Saturday’s show, 156 vehicles were on display in all different colors, makes and models.
The chairman of the Auto Show, Ron McCormick, said the event directly helps children.
“This is one of our major fundraisers,” McCormick said. “The proceeds from this show go to support our programs that deal with sight and hearing.”
Dalton Kaja, who was Saturday’s youngest car exhibitor at eight years old, became interested in the trade at the age of four.
“I’ve always been interested in cars and I’ve always went with Papa for his car show. This year he said I could enter this one, if I cleaned it up,” Kaja said.
Kaja’s favorite car is a 1963 Thunderbird.
“For the last couple of years he forgot how pretty it was because it was under a blanket the whole time and then he brought it to the show and then he said I could use it for the car show if I cleaned it up,” Kaja said of his Papa.
He said he looks forward to being 16 and getting to drive behind the wheel.
The event is continuing March 24 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the First National Bank Arena and the cost is $10 per person.
