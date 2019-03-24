Family, friends celebrate life of Dr. Roy Lee Aldridge

JONESBORO, AR (KAIT) - Arkansas State University hosted a celebration of life for a longtime professor Saturday.
Dr. Roy Lee Aldridge was involved in the physical therapy program at A-State.
He was known by Dr. Ronald Jackson as a man who was kind.
“The main characteristic of Roy is compassion. Compassion for patients, regardless of how upset the patient got or how argumentative they may be, he stayed on task, remained compassionate and took care of the patient," Dr. Jackson said.
Family, friends and students attended the celebration.
“He is a dear friend,” Jackson said. “He has long been a dear friend. We loved each other very much.”
Aldridge’s work revolved around helping patients in any way possible.
“He stayed on task, remained compassionate and took care of the patient,” Jackson said.
Dr. Aldridge was known on A-State’s campus for his dedication to the physical therapy program.
Copyright 2019 KAIT. All rights reserved.