Firefighters battle blaze at trailer home

CLAY COUNTY, AR (KAIT) - Firefighters from several departments spent Sunday morning battling a fire at a trailer home in Clay County.
According to a post on the Piggott Fire Department Facebook page, firefighters from Piggott, Pollard, McDougal and St. Francis went to the home on County Road 352 around 9:45 a.m. March 24 after getting a call.
Piggott Fire Chief Jeff Benbrook said the mobile home was a total loss for the family and no injuries were reported.
