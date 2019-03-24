Firefighters battle blaze at trailer home

Firefighters battle blaze at trailer home
Several area fire departments spent Sunday morning battling a trailer fire on County Road 352 in Clay County.
By Region 8 Newsdesk | March 24, 2019 at 12:12 PM CDT - Updated March 24 at 12:12 PM

CLAY COUNTY, AR (KAIT) - Firefighters from several departments spent Sunday morning battling a fire at a trailer home in Clay County.

According to a post on the Piggott Fire Department Facebook page, firefighters from Piggott, Pollard, McDougal and St. Francis went to the home on County Road 352 around 9:45 a.m. March 24 after getting a call.

PIGGOTT FIRE 03/24/2019 09:47:15 STRUCTURE FIRE 1271 CR 352 HOUSE FIRE PLEASE PRAY FOR THE FAMILY. And big thank you to Pollard McDougal St Francis Fire departments for the help

Posted by Piggott Fire Dept on Sunday, March 24, 2019

Piggott Fire Chief Jeff Benbrook said the mobile home was a total loss for the family and no injuries were reported.

Copyright 2019 KAIT. All rights reserved.