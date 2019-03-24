Hail, gusty winds possible later this evening

Storms have already fired across Missouri this afternoon where a Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 10 PM. Another watch may be needed across western Region 8 (west of US Highway 67) this evening. Storms won’t fully arrive in Region 8 until 5-6 PM. Storms will likely be capable of producing large hail and strong winds. Tornado threat remains very low. Not everyone sees storms or even rain as supercells stay isolated. Severe threat should end near midnight. After the storms, we remain cloudy and temperatures fall down to the low 50s. A few sprinkles are possible on Monday but otherwise mostly cloudy and breezy. Highs will be in the upper 50s and low 60s. Temperatures are back to near 70 degrees by mid-week.