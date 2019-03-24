One dead, one injured in ATV crash

March 24, 2019 at 10:33 AM CDT - Updated March 24 at 10:33 AM

BATESVILLE, AR (KAIT) - An Independence County man was killed and one other person was injured Saturday evening in an ATV crash in Batesville, according to a preliminary fatal crash summary from the Arkansas State Police.

Archie H. Sams of Batesville was driving a 2005 Honda Rancher north in the 1400-block of Jamestown Loop around 7 p.m. March 23 when the crash happened.

Independence County deputies responded to the crash.

The report noted that the ATV failed to negotiate a curve and left the roadway.

Sams was pronounced dead at the scene.

A passenger on the ATV was also taken to a local hospital, the report said.

The weather was clear and the road was dry at the time of the crash.

