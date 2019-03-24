Paragould PD receives donation for K9

PARAGOULD, AR (KAIT) - A Massachusetts-based group has donated a bullet and stab protective vest to the Paragould Police Department for use by the department’s K9, Zyk.
According to a post on the Paragould Police Department Facebook page, the group, Vested Interest in K9s, Inc. provided the vest with the words “Honoring those who served and sacrificed” emblazoned on it.
The vest typically weighs around five pounds and the group has given about 3,300 vests to law enforcement agencies in all 50 states, officials said in the post.
Copyright 2019 KAIT. All rights reserved.