Abilities Unlimited expands to downtown

JONESBORO, AR (KAIT) - Monday marked the first day the Abilities Unlimited Too opened in downtown Jonesboro.
The store sells donated items such as furniture, electronics, exercise equipment and more.
Jonesboro Retail Manager for Abilities Unlimited, Inc. Sandy McQuay said the store helps those in need.
“Every time someone donates an item to us, we turn around and put a true market value on it,” McQuay said. “Then after we sell that item all the proceeds go back to people in your community with disabilities.”
The store houses bigger items in order to create room for the other stores.
“The goal of this location, the thrift store on 311 Union has always been there," McQuay said. "The amount of donations we receive to sell, sometimes is overcrowded.”
A grand opening and ribbon cutting is in the near future.
Abilities Unlimited Too is located at 1334 West Monroe in Jonesboro.
Store Hours are Monday through Saturday from 8:30 a.m. til 5:00 p.m. They’re closed on Sundays.
If you’d like to donate to the store, call 870-972-1991 for a free donation pick up or drop off items at 410 West Huntington Ave. Jonesboro, AR 72401.
