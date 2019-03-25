Arkansas IF Jacob Nesbit named SEC Freshman of the Week

Nesbit started in all five games last week against the Longhorns and Crimson Tide at third base and has started all 24 games after redshirting last season. The Coppell, Texas native hit .421 (8-for-19) for the week, good for the second-best average on the team and extended his team-best hitting streak to 14 games, which dates back to a March 6 victory over Charlotte.