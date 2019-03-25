Arkansas State kicks off spring practice Tuesday afternoon

JONESBORO, AR (KAIT) - Arkansas State has several storylines as spring practice kicks off Tuesday. The quarterback race begins along with our first glimpse at new coordinators.
The Red Wolves will hold 15 practices including 2 scrimmages and the spring game.
All practices are OPEN to the public.
2019 Arkansas State Spring Practice
Practice #1 - Tuesday 4:30pm
Practice #2 - Wednesday 4:30pm
Practice #3 - Friday 4:30pm
Practice #4 - Saturday 11:00am
Practice #5 - Tuesday, April 2nd at 4:30pm
Practice #6 - Wednesday, April 3rd at 4:30pm
Practice #7 - Friday, April 7th at 4:30pm (1st scrimmage)
Practice #8 - Tuesday, April 9th at 4:30pm
Practice #9 - Wednesday, April 10th at 4:30pm
Practice #10 - Friday, April 12th at 4:30pm (2nd scrimmage)
Practice #11 - Tuesday, April 16th at 4:30pm
Practice #12 - Wednesday, April 17th at 4:30pm
Practice #13 - Friday, April 19th at 4:30pm
Practice #14 - Saturday, April 20th at TBD (Spring Game)
Practice #15 - Tuesday, April 23rd at 4:30pm
