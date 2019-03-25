ATV crash claims 1 life; more showers later

JONESBORO, AR (KAIT) - Good morning, Region 8. It’s Monday, March 25.
Weather Headlines
Northwest winds will pick up once again as a cold front passes through Region 8 early today.
Skies remain mostly cloudy.
Showers will be possible during the afternoon with highs in the 60s.
Lows tonight fall into the lower 40s under clear skies.
Making News
An Independence County man was killed and one other person was injured Saturday evening in an ATV crash in Batesville.
A plan to offer live gaming, like blackjack, at Southland Park Gaming and Racing and Oaklawn Racing and Gaming is set to happen as early as April 1.
Firefighters from several departments spent Sunday morning battling a fire at a trailer home in Clay County..
The amount of money Americans spend while shopping under the influence keeps rising, jumping by almost $10 billion in the last year, according to an annual survey by Finder.com.
