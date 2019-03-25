Cook finishes top ten at Valspar Championship

PALM HARBOR, AR (KAIT) - Jonesboro native Austin Cook fired a round over 72 on Saturday putting tied for 6th heading into Sunday’s final round of the Valspar Championship. Cook again finished with a 72 on Sunday and earned his first top ten finish of the 2018-19 PGA Tour campaign. The former Arkansas Razorback finished in a three-way tie for 9th for the weekend. The 9th place result moves him up 30 spots up to 95th in the FedEx Cup standings.
Cook’s former Arkansas teammate Andrew Landy finished the weekend at +3 tied for 46th.
