Cook finishes top ten at Valspar Championship

PALM HARBOR, AR (KAIT) - Jonesboro native Austin Cook fired a round over 72 on Saturday putting tied for 6th heading into Sunday’s final round of the Valspar Championship. Cook again finished with a 72 on Sunday and earned his first top ten finish of the 2018-19 PGA Tour campaign. The former Arkansas Razorback finished in a three-way tie for 9th for the weekend. The 9th place result moves him up 30 spots up to 95th in the FedEx Cup standings.