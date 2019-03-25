Diamond Hogs bounce back to beat Alabama in series finale

Playing The Long GameIt’s been a successful week for the Razorback offense after a win at Texas and two victories at Alabama. In all three wins, the Hog offense scored 10 or more runs and hit two or more home runs. On Sunday against the Crimson Tide, Martin and junior Dominic Fletcher both went deep, giving the Razorbacks four home runs in the series and 26 as a team for the year. Fletcher’s home run in the eighth put a cap on the 10-run outburst on Sunday and upped Arkansas’ record to 10-2 when hitting a home run this year.