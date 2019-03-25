Gardens to benefit children

JONESBORO, AR (KAIT) - On Monday, Arkansas Early Learning at the Geraldine Anderson Center installed three hydroponic gardens.
A grant from Scott’s Miracle Grow Foundation made the addition possible.
Community Partnerships Manager at Arkansas Early Learning Lauren Isbell said the children learn a lot from the gardens.
“The kids will get to have food experiences in the classroom," Isbell said. "Experiences with the food that is grown in the hydroponic garden. They will also get the option to take them home as well.”
Workshops were held for parents to learn how to cook and prepare meals on budgets using the grown food.
The gardens will grow tomatoes, lettuce and herbs and will expand to other foods in the upcoming months.
