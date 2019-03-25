Love triangle leaves man in jail, another injured

CRAIGHEAD COUNTY, AR (KAIT) - A man was beaten, robbed, and kidnapped after he allegedly thought he was meeting a woman on Sunday in Bay.
According to probable cause affidavit, police responded to Foxx’s Pizza after receiving a call about a man coming into the store asking for help.
Police made contact with the victim who said three masked men robbed and beat him.
The victim said he was at a storage shed in the 300-block of Elder Street picking up a saw when he heard a loud noise and saw three masked men inside a travel trailer.
He went on to say one of the suspect’s walked up to him, hit him in the face, and asked him for money.
The suspect allegedly made the victim take off his pants, and as the suspect went through them, the keys of the victim’s truck fell out onto the ground, according to the affidavit.
The suspect allegedly made the victim get into the truck and drive.
The victim said the suspect made him drive to an ATM and demanded that he withdraw $1,000 or that he would hurt his family.
While driving, the suspect allegedly kept hitting the victim demanding his wallet. He told the suspect he didn’t have his wallet anymore and that it was in his pants.
The wallet was no longer in his pants pocket, so they went back to Bay to find the wallet at the storage building.
While the suspect was looking for the wallet, the victim escaped and ran for help, eventually go to Foxx’s Pizza to ask for help.
When the police went to the building, the officer found blood on the floor. The affidavit also stated they found the missing wallet, which was missing money. The victim said money in the console of his truck had also been stolen.
As police investigated, a be on the lookout alert was issued with the Craighead County E911 Dispatch.
Later on Sunday, the truck was found at Casey’s General Store in Jonesboro.
The affidavit said Jonesboro police found the truck empty but were able to speak with two people inside the store.
The first suspect, the affidavit said, was Brant Bolin. He allegedly had the keys to the truck in his pocket.
Police said Bolin admitted to taking the truck, but nobody else was involved.
Bolin claimed, while talking with officers, that the victim had been texting his 16-year-old relative and was meeting her at the storage shed in Bay to have sex.
Bolin said he caught the two together in the travel trailer and said he lost his temper and began beating the victim.
Officers arrested Bolin and booked him in the Craighead County Detention Center.
The second person, the affidavit stated, gave officers a fake name and was arrested.
That person had the victim’s cell phone in his pocket, court documents stated, but said Bolin gave it to him.
Police made contact with the Bolin’s mother and his aunt who said that Bolin stole a relative’s car and had been gone for two days.
The women told police there was no truth to Bolin’s claims about the 16-year-old girl and the victim.
The investigation took another turn once police met with the victim as they needed more answers to his claims.
Police wanted to know how the suspects knew when he would visit the shop building at that specific time.
“Mr. [victim] had only recently purchased the property in the past 2 months, so it was not a coincidence,” the affidavit stated.
The victim’s daughter, however, was able to provide answers.
She recognized a photo of Brant Bolin when officers showed it to her, saying she and Bolin went to high school together.
“Then the daughter stated that she knew it was going to be something that had to do with ‘Meagan,’" the affidavit stated.
Investigators began to press for more answers from the daughter, who said ‘Megaen’ was a “prostitute that her father had relations with in the past”
Those relations turned into extortion, the daughter told police. She said the woman tried to extort money from her dad.
The affidavit states that ‘Meagan’ was the girlfriend of Bolin.
The victim eventually confessed that he had been in contact with ‘Meagan’ again and that he arranged for them to meet at the storage shed to have sex.
The affidavit said that instead he was met by the suspects and was beaten and robbed.
A judge found probable cause to charge Bolin with aggravated robbery, kidnapping, and theft over $25,000. His bond was set at $75,000.
