Man accused of hitting step-father in face

JONESBORO, AR (KAIT) - A man faces a domestic battery charge for allegedly hitting his step-father in the face.
According to a probable cause affidavit, a deputy sheriff arrested Thomas Levi Holt on Sunday.
The affidavit stated Holt hit the victim, who is over 60-years-old, causing him to bleed.
The victim said he came home from shopping and asked Holt when his friend was going to leave.
Holt allegedly said his friend did not have to leave and began to cuss at the victim.
After that, Holt reportedly hit the victim in the face.
A judge found probable cause on Monday to charge Holt with second-degree domestic battery to a person over 60. His bond was set at $2,500 and a no contact order was issued.
