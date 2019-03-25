Man arrested on suspicion of attacking pregnant woman

JONESBORO, AR (KAIT) -Jonesboro officers headed to the 1000-block of Cartwright on March 23.
According to a probable cause affidavit, when they arrived Antonio Peters was screaming in the face of a female.
The report said she had scratches to her neck and arms that were allegedly the result of Peters attacking her.
Witness statements gathered by police confirmed the victim’s story.
It was also noted in the court documents that Peters knew she was pregnant with his child during the attack.
Peters was arrested and charged with third-degree domestic battery.
He appeared in court before Judge Tommy Fowler on March 25.
Peters was issued no contact order and an ankle monitor.
His bond was set at $5,500 and his next court date is April 19 at the Craighead County Courthouse.
Copyright 2019 KAIT. All rights reserved.