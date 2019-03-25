Monday’s GMR8 Foxhole with Trey & Jim

WILMINGTON, NC (KAIT/NBC News) - A bulldog beats some “egg-sellent” competition to be the next Cadbury “bunny."
A pretty sweet deal for Henri, a English bulldog from North Carolina, coming out as top dog in a contest to be the candy company’s next Easter “bunny."
The number of entries topping 4,000, with a gecko, a llama, and a horse among the contestants.
You’ll see Henri, wrinkles and all, in an ad starting next month.
Previous Cadbury campaigns featured a bunny that clucks like a chicken.
