Not one, but two Arkansans claim Powerball prizes

Not one, but two Arkansans claim Powerball prizes
(Lowrey, Erin)
By Region 8 Newsdesk | March 25, 2019 at 11:47 AM CDT - Updated March 25 at 11:47 AM

LITTLE ROCK, AR (KAIT) -Two Arkansas residents had a great weekend.

No one won the $625 million Powerball jackpot, but two players from the Natural State won $150,000 each, according to the Arkansas Scholarship Lottery.

One Arkansas winner purchased their ticket at the E-Z Mart on North Hervey Street in Hope.

The second winner bought a ticket at the Helena Crossing Conoco in the 3000-block of Highway 49 in West Helena.

Because there was no winner in Saturday’s drawing, the Powerball jackpot is now $750 million.

This is the third largest Powerball jackpot in history, with the cash option estimated at $465.5 million.

Copyright 2019 KAIT. All rights reserved.