Officer steps up for man’s best friend

JONESBORO, AR (KAIT) - A local officer goes above and beyond the call of duty.
Jonesboro Police Corporal John Wood was called to the scene on an accident along with fellow officer Blake Anderson on March 19.
Cpl. Wood was there to help with traffic control because the accident occurred at the intersection of Woodsprings Road and Duckswater.
The two passengers in the car said the driver had a seizure. They tried to get the car off the main road and away from traffic but ended up hitting a tree.
The driver was then treated and sent to the hospital.
However, Cpl. Wood noticed another victim in need of attention. . .the puppy dog inside the car.
“He was in the backseat sitting by himself,” Cpl. Wood said. “His tail was tucked between his legs as far as it would go. He wouldn’t look up or respond when anyone spoke to him. Every time someone closed a door he jumped. He was just scared to death.”
So, Cpl. Wood took action. “I pulled him out of the car and kept talking to him and walking him,” Wood said. “He finally calmed down and started responding. He was just really scared.”
This is not the first time Cpl. Wood said has come to the aid of an animal.
He’s been a member of the Jonesboro Police Department for 18 years and said having a pet on scene has happened a lot.
“I was there to assist with traffic,” Cpl. Wood said. “After I got on scene, I discovered the location was different than the one I was originally sent to. So, the traffic wasn’t bad, and I could see the dog in the back. Something had to be done with him. I was there to help and that was something I could do.”
Cpl. Wood stayed with him until Jonesboro Animal Control arrived. They will care for the puppy until the owner is released from the hospital.
Copyright 2019 KAIT. All rights reserved.