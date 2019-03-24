Ohio man speaks out after arrest for brutal attack on child rape suspect

EASTLAKE, OH (WOIO) - An Eastlake man arrested and charged with felony assault is speaking out.
Richard Adams, 20, said he just “snapped” after walking in on a 17-year-old boy sexually molesting a five-year-old boy last Thursday.
“I was doing laundry and I walked out and there was the 17-year-old and he had the five-year-old’s penis in his mouth."
Adams said after he got the 17-year-old away from the boy, he flew into a rage and started beating the teen.
We asked him what the child told him about the incident.
“He said that the 17-year-old had touched him right there and that he had touched him the night before,” replied Adams.
After beating the teen, Adams posted a video on Facebook showing the battered teen covered in blood and being angrily questioned about the sexual assault.
Cleveland 19 is not revealing the 17-year-old’s face because he’s a juvenile, but police said he was also arrested and charged with rape.
Adams said he regrets posting the video, which has since been removed from Facebook, but that he doesn’t regret his actions to protect the child.
“I do feel sorry for the video. I should not have posted that and I do feel remorseful for that.”
He also said he hopes that others in the situation would’ve done the same thing.
“I want everyone to stop all the child offenders and predators out there. I don’t want any child to have to go through that."
While Adams acted to protect the future of the 5-year-old boy, he’s now worried about his own.
“I am scared. I have a kid on the way and I do want to be there for my child’s birth and that’s the only thing that’s worrying me right now. I almost want to cry saying it,” said Adams.
Eastlake police said the investigation is ongoing.
Meanwhile, Adams is out on $5,000 personal bond, while the accused teen remains in custody.
We’re told the 5-year-old is now in protective custody.
Adams’ next court appearance is in April and his uncle has started a GoFundMe to help cover his legal fees.
