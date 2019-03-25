Police: Arguement leads to shots fired and man in jail

BLYTHEVILLE, AR (KAIT) - A man was arrested for an altercation that lead to shots being fired.
According to a police report, officers with Blytheville police responded to a call in the 700-block of East Walnut.
The caller stated shots had been fired and the shooter was driving a silver Lincoln with a rag top.
When officer arrived at the scene, they did find several shell casings on the ground.
Other witnesses stated Davey Rainey, 31, of Blytheville had gone into a home and began arguing with a female.
The report further stated the witness said the altercation became violent and that Rainey got into a car matching the description officers were given. When he left, three shots were fired.
Officers located damage to a front door of a home in the 800-block of East Walnut Street.
They located the vehicle, but no one was in it.
The next day, officers responded to a disturbance on the 300-block of South Division Street.
The report said the officers could smell marijuana coming from a room two females and Rainey was in.
Officers brought Rainey outside and when they attempted to place him under arrest he tried to flee.
When they conducted a search of the room, they found a firearm one of the two women tried to hide under a mattress.
Rainey is being charged with terroristic act/shoot to cause physical harm, resisting arrest/use of force, fleeing, possession/delivery of a controlled substance, possession of a firearm.
He’s being held at the Mississippi County Jail.
