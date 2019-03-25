Possible mold concerns at Independence Co. Sheriff’s Dept.

INDEPENDENCE COUNTY, AR (KAIT) - Potential mold claims are being investigated at the Independence Co. Sheriff’s Department after some employees raised health concerns.
Independence Co. Judge Robert Griffin said the claims were first reported by employees who told the Independence Co. Sheriff about having headaches when they are at work.
“So it’s hard to know whether or not it is maybe allergens from the outside or could be something,” Griffin said. "But we’re taking every effort to make sure our employees are safe and the environment is safe that they work in.”
Judge Griffin said they are also concerned about a roof leak found in an office and they are working with the Sheriff’s Department to readjust their budget to find funding for these issues.
Independence Co. Maintenance Supervisor Glen McKay said the roof is the first thing that needs to be addressed, outside of having the air quality tested.
“We care about our employees,” McKay said. “We don’t ask anyone to work in an environment that’s not safe.”
Judge Griffin said an environmentalist will test the air quality on Mar. 27.
Copyright 2019 KAIT. All rights reserved.