Prayer event held to benefit the community

BLYTHEVILLE, AR (KAIT) - The Fairview Baptist Church in Blytheville held a prayer event Sunday to pray for recent victims of violence.
The city has seen seven killings since Jan. 1.
A pastor at the prayer vigil said the event was needed for the community.
“I believe prayer changes things,” Michael Wey, pastor, said. “In the scripture, He tells us to pray and never cease so we’re just praying. We’re praying without ceasing for this great city of Blytheville.”
Pastors from different denominations gathered to also pray for the city’s mayor, judge and chief of police and other first responders.
Wey said the event brought pastors together to symbolize unity.
“The reason why we’re here is to organize, to have a time of solidarity,” Wey said. “At a time where we all feel we can come together to make a difference for our community, but it has to start with prayer, and it has to start with God.”
The pastors said they have a positive outlook from the prayer event today and hope their prayers are heard.
