1.7 quake rattles Bootheel Missouri

NEW MADRID COUNTY, MO (KAIT) - Early Monday morning, people living in the Missouri Bootheel got an unexpected wakeup alarm.
The U.S. Geological Survey reported it measured a 1.67 magnitude earthquake at 5:39 a.m.
The quake was centered about 2.7 miles from Howardville and 31 miles from Kennett.
According to the USGS, in the past three weeks there have been 20 quakes in the area, with magnitudes ranging from 1.3 to 2.7.
To keep track of quakes in your area and to see where one has been reported, download our Region 8 Weather app.
Copyright 2019 KAIT. All rights reserved.