Region 8 Salute: Airman Chevelle T. Harris, Jr. completes basic training

JONESBORO, AR (KAIT) - Congratulations are in order for U.S. Air Force Airman Chevelle T. Harris, Jr. who recently graduated basic training at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland.
He completed an intensive, eight-week program that included military discipline and studies, and basic warfare principles and skills, according to the Department of Defense.
He also earned four credits toward an associate degree in applied science.
Harris is a 2017 graduate of Gosnell High School.
