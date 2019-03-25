Rising gas prices show no signs of slowing down

JONESBORO, AR (KAIT) - Arkansas motorists are now shelling out nearly 25-cents more for a gallon of gasoline than they did a month ago.
The average price for a gallon of gas in the state is $2.37, according to GasBuddy’s daily survey of 1,826 stations. That’s 23.6 cents higher than a month ago.
The national average rose 6.5 cents per gallon last week to $2.62.
“Gasoline prices have increased in all 50 states in the last week as refineries continue working toward cleaner, more expensive gasoline and as oil prices have continued creeping higher,” said Patrick DeHaan, head of petroleum analysis for GasBuddy.
He cautions that prices could go even higher in the coming weeks.
“Unfortunately, as seasonal issues continue to weigh on markets along with higher oil prices, it’s likely we’ll continue to be in this pattern for at least a few more weeks,” DeHaan said.
