Scammer says they’re with a school

PARAGOULD, AR (KAIT) -A new scam has hit Paragould and representatives from the Paragould School District are trying to get the word out.
Representatives with the Paragould School District posted an alert with the Paragould Regional Chamber of Commerce.
Someone claiming to be with the PSD Booster Club is calling residents and asking for money.
In return, your name will be placed on t-shirts and mentioned at home football games.
This is not true.
If you receive one of these phone calls, don’t give them any of your information or any money.
Instead, hang up and call the Paragould Police Department at (870) 236-7621.
