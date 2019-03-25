Semi hauling hot dogs catches fire near Sikeston

SCOTT COUNTY, MO (KFVS) - A semi tractor-trailer caught fire on Interstate 55 Monday morning.
According to a Trooper with the Missouri State Highway Patrol, it happened around 1 a.m.
The vehicle was hauling hot dogs.
There is no word on what caused the semi to catch fire according to officials.
No injuries have been reported at this time.
One northbound lane of traffic was blocked at mile marker 64.2 south of the Sikeston, Missouri exits.
The roadway is now open.
