Semi hauling hot dogs catches fire near Sikeston

The semi was hauling hot dogs (Source: Brandon Henderson with JSH Towing and Recovery)
By Jasmine Adams | March 25, 2019 at 8:18 AM CDT - Updated March 25 at 8:47 AM

SCOTT COUNTY, MO (KFVS) - A semi tractor-trailer caught fire on Interstate 55 Monday morning.

According to a Trooper with the Missouri State Highway Patrol, it happened around 1 a.m.

The crash happened on I-55 (Source: Brandon Henderson with JSH Towing and Recovery)
The vehicle was hauling hot dogs.

There is no word on what caused the semi to catch fire according to officials.

There is no word on what started the fire (Source: Brandon Henderson with JSH Towing and Recovery)
No injuries have been reported at this time.

No injuries have been reported (Source: Brandon Henderson with JSH Towing and Recovery)
One northbound lane of traffic was blocked at mile marker 64.2 south of the Sikeston, Missouri exits.

The roadway is now open.

