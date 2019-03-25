Teen shot in argument reportedly over making noise at PA movie theater

WASHINGTON CO., PA (KDKA/CNN) - Police say an argument between a group of teenagers and an adult male at a Pennsylvania movie theater turned violent, ending with two people treated for injuries at the hospital.
Officers responded to a report of a shooting Saturday night at a Regal Theater in North Franklin Township, PA. About 26 people were inside the theater when the trouble started at a screening of the movie “Us,” according to Pennsylvania State Trooper Forrest Allison.
Authorities say the call claimed a group of juveniles had been harassing an adult patron who said they were making too much noise.
But a witness, who did not want to be identified, says that’s not true.
“The teenagers, they were just laughing at the funny parts of the movie. They were making comments, but it wasn’t loud enough to be disruptive,” she said.
The witness says the man got out of his seat and confronted the teens. She recorded sound of the man cursing on her cell phone.
“He was screaming in their faces, and then after that, they started fighting,” the witness said. “He, for sure, started it, and he went up to them instead of going to a manager.”
The teenagers and other patrons left the theater, but the fight continued in the lobby, where a shot was fired.
“The adult male then pulled out a firearm, and a struggle began, at what point the firearm discharged and struck one of the juveniles in the leg,” Allison said.
A teenager and the adult male were treated at a hospital.
Police are asking any witnesses to come forward with information as their investigation continues.
The Washington County District Attorney will decide if charges will be filed.
