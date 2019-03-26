Four-legged crime fighter gets vest

BLYTHEVILLE, AR (KAIT) -A Blytheville K9 officer will have new life-saving gear to wear when he’s working.
According to a press release from the police department, K9 Karma will receive a new bullet and stab protector vest.
The donation comes courtesy of the non-profit organization Vested Interest in K9′s, Inc.
The vest is both protective and meaningful. It’s embroidered with the sentiment “In Honor of K9 Gabo.”
The release further stated Karma is a two-year-old Belgian Malinois from Bluestreak K9 of Jonesboro and is trained in narcotics detection.
A donation for one protective vest is $950.00. Each vest also contains a five-year warranty and weighs around four to five pounds.
Delivery is expected within eight to ten weeks.
