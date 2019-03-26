Four-legged crime fighter gets vest

K9 Karma will be safer when he hits the streets
By Region 8 Newsdesk | March 26, 2019 at 6:36 PM CDT - Updated March 26 at 6:40 PM

BLYTHEVILLE, AR (KAIT) -A Blytheville K9 officer will have new life-saving gear to wear when he’s working.

According to a press release from the police department, K9 Karma will receive a new bullet and stab protector vest.

The donation comes courtesy of the non-profit organization Vested Interest in K9′s, Inc.

The vest is both protective and meaningful. It’s embroidered with the sentiment “In Honor of K9 Gabo.”

Karma hard at work
Karma hard at work ((Source: Blytheville Police Department))

The release further stated Karma is a two-year-old Belgian Malinois from Bluestreak K9 of Jonesboro and is trained in narcotics detection.

A donation for one protective vest is $950.00. Each vest also contains a five-year warranty and weighs around four to five pounds.

Delivery is expected within eight to ten weeks.

